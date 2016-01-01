See All Radiation Oncologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Jeffrey Kuremsky, MD

Radiation Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kuremsky, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center.

Dr. Kuremsky works at Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte
    125 Queens Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2574

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Jeffrey Kuremsky, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1508094681
    Education & Certifications

    • George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
    • Radiation Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
    • MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center

