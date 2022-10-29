Dr. Jeffrey Kulik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Kulik, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Kulik, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Kulik works at
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group172 E Schiller St Fl 3, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9195
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kulik?
Doctor Kulik is a good listener and patient man. Very thorough and considerate of your problem. I recommend highly
About Dr. Jeffrey Kulik, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134219942
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kulik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kulik using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kulik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kulik has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Hives and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kulik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kulik speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.