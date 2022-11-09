Dr. Jeffrey Krotenberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krotenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Krotenberg, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Krotenberg, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med.
Dr. Krotenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Mary Psychiatry and Counseling LLC305 Waymont Ct Ste 111, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 322-2330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krotenberg?
I have been a patient of Dr. Krotenberg for almost ten years. I suffer from OCD, depression and anxiety and he has helped me to manage these issues. He is compassionate, caring and listens to everything I have to say during appointments. He is clearly extremely knowledgeable in psychiatry. Wonderful Doctor!
About Dr. Jeffrey Krotenberg, DO
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1801818703
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hosp/Wash U Sch Med
- Doctors Genl Hosp
- Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
- University of Miami
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krotenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krotenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krotenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krotenberg works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Krotenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krotenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krotenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krotenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.