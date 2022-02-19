Dr. Jeffrey Kronson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kronson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Kronson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Kronson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Locations
Kenneth Y. Huang M.d. Inc.301 W Huntington Dr Ste 519, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (562) 698-2291
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kronson and his staff are amazing to deal with professional, personable, caring and have a sense of humor (which I personally appreciate) Dr Kronson takes his time to listen to your concerns and explains in depth the procedure he will preform to alleviate your concerns. I had several procedures on my veins and they were all successful and handled professionally and in a timely manner. I’m so grateful to have been referred to the Dr and look forward to my follow ups to address the surface issues The best in the business that I have found and I have been to many over the years Thank you Dr Kronson, Angela, Tristan and Clyde for your professionalism you made it so easy, stress free and welcoming .
About Dr. Jeffrey Kronson, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942219225
Education & Certifications
- Stanford U
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine
- University of Manitoba / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Kronson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kronson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kronson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kronson works at
Dr. Kronson speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kronson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kronson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kronson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kronson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.