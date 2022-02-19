Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kronson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Kronson works at Dr. Jeffrey W. Kronson, FACS in Arcadia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.