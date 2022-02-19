See All Vascular Surgeons in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Kronson, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.3 (23)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kronson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Dr. Kronson works at Dr. Jeffrey W. Kronson, FACS in Arcadia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kenneth Y. Huang M.d. Inc.
    301 W Huntington Dr Ste 519, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 698-2291

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garfield Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fistula
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 19, 2022
    Dr Kronson and his staff are amazing to deal with professional, personable, caring and have a sense of humor (which I personally appreciate) Dr Kronson takes his time to listen to your concerns and explains in depth the procedure he will preform to alleviate your concerns. I had several procedures on my veins and they were all successful and handled professionally and in a timely manner. I’m so grateful to have been referred to the Dr and look forward to my follow ups to address the surface issues The best in the business that I have found and I have been to many over the years Thank you Dr Kronson, Angela, Tristan and Clyde for your professionalism you made it so easy, stress free and welcoming .
    Verdelle — Feb 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Kronson, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Kronson, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942219225
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford U
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Manitoba / Faculty of Medicine
    Undergraduate School

    Dr. Jeffrey Kronson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kronson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kronson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kronson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kronson works at Dr. Jeffrey W. Kronson, FACS in Arcadia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kronson’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kronson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kronson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kronson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kronson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

