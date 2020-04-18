Dr. Jeffrey Krivit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krivit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Krivit, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Krivit, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids.
Dr. Krivit works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Physicians Clinic of Iowa PC202 10th St Se, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 399-2022Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Outpatient Surgery Ctr of Cedar Rapids1075 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 Directions (319) 558-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krivit?
Dr. Krivit literally saved my life. I had a main artery ruptured in my nose and went to the ER numerous times to have them painfully pack my nose and send me home only to return hours later with a severe bloody nose. He was the only one who could figure out what was wrong. He was extremely concerned and talked in detail about the problem and surgery needed. I have had numerous follow up appointments and found Dr. Krivit to be very caring and thorough. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Jeffrey Krivit, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1225087281
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary
- University of Illinois / Metropolitan Group Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University of Illinois Urbana Champaign
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krivit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krivit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krivit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krivit works at
Dr. Krivit has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krivit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Krivit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krivit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krivit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krivit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.