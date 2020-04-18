Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Krivit, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids.



Dr. Krivit works at Physicians' Clinic of Iowa in Cedar Rapids, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.