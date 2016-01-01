Dr. Kreher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Kreher, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Kreher, MD is a Registered Nurse in Lexington, MA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Kreher works at
Locations
-
1
BodyLogicMD of Boston1666 Massachusetts Ave Ste F-2, Lexington, MA 02420 Directions (617) 892-4315Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Jeffrey Kreher, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1558346510
Education & Certifications
- In Univ Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine/Pediatrics|In University School Of Med
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kreher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kreher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kreher works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kreher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kreher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.