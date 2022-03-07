Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Kramer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Kramer, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2525 S Michigan Ave Ste 817, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (773) 878-2464
- 2 1411 S Michigan Ave Fl 4, Chicago, IL 60605 Directions (312) 942-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Good experience
About Dr. Jeffrey Kramer, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1124056486
Education & Certifications
- RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
