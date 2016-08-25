See All Ophthalmologists in Arlington Heights, IL
Ophthalmology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Koziol, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Koziol works at Koziol & Thoms Eye Associates in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Koziol - Thoms Eye Associates Sc
    1211 S Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 259-2777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 25, 2016
    I live in Florida now, so not as likely to recommend the practice, but wanted to share that I had surgery to both eyes 20 years ago and I still get compliments from every eye professional I see on the incredible work that had been done - all are impressed with the surgical precision evidenced in my eyes. Although I do use drug store magnifiers for reading, I'm still able to enjoy almost perfect distance vision. It still amazes me.
    gabby k in Palm Beach Gardens, FL — Aug 25, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Koziol, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Koziol, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891713947
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Koziol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koziol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koziol has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koziol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koziol works at Koziol & Thoms Eye Associates in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Koziol’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Koziol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koziol.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koziol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koziol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

