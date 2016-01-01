Dr. Jeffrey Kotzen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotzen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Kotzen, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Kotzen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Locations
Kotzen Center for Womens Health Inc.4280 Professional Center Dr Ste 300, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 837-9880
Blue Zone Health1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 7200, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 837-7988
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Kotzen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1669412730
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kotzen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kotzen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kotzen has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kotzen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotzen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotzen.
