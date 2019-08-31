Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Koren, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Koren works at Total Woman Healthcare PA in Ocoee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids and Endometrial Ablation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.