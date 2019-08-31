Dr. Jeffrey Koren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Koren, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Koren, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Total Woman Health Care PA885 Sedalia St Ste 100, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 294-2882
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a new patient appt to see Dr Koren, i was greeted very warmly by the receptionist that informed me that Dr Koren was in surgery and i could see Dr Vasquez, so i agreed. I met with Judy there nurse who made me feel so at ease while she took a very through medical history , i might add that not even my prev dr's took such a good history, i knew at that moment that i was in good hands, she made me feel like i was a friend, not just a patient, then i met Dr Vasquez, also with the same warmth n kindness. My exam was very gentle n complete. It was very easy to see that these ladies are very well qualified and work very well together. I love this office and know i am in the very best hands
About Dr. Jeffrey Koren, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Koren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koren accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koren has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids and Endometrial Ablation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
