Dr. Jeffrey Korchek, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (50)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Dr. Jeffrey Korchek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in N Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Korchek works at Buena Vista Orthopedics in N Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Buena Vista Orthopedics
    10749 Riverside Dr, N Hollywood, CA 91602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 506-0999

  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Aug 05, 2022
    If there where more stars, he deserves all! My mom was with her knee shattered by arthritis and osteoporosis (perhaps due to her age) for more than 8 years and the last 3 years it was impossible for her to walk... then Dr. Jeffrey Korchek , Orthopedic Surgeon from North Hollywood CA treated her with injections and new treatments available did not work so 6/7/2022 he performed a knee replacement... a perfect job. A month after the surgery she is walking like she hasn't done in years and incredibly. she is recovering very well. On today's follow-up visit, he told my mother "my greatest satisfaction is to see people happy because what caused them pain and discouragement no longer exists (in this case her shattered knee) and no matter the age, people have the right to be happy and live every day happily, and if I can contribute by doing my job well, that is my satisfaction." After God and His mercy, Dr. Korchek's excellent work has given my mother a new opportunity to fend for herself
    Lorena Flores — Aug 05, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Korchek, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1669402228
    • Loma Linda Med Center
    • UC-Irvine Med Ctr
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    • UCLA
    Dr. Jeffrey Korchek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korchek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Korchek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Korchek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Korchek works at Buena Vista Orthopedics in N Hollywood, CA. View the full address on Dr. Korchek’s profile.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Korchek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korchek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korchek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korchek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

