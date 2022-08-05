Dr. Jeffrey Korchek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korchek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Korchek, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Korchek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in N Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Buena Vista Orthopedics10749 Riverside Dr, N Hollywood, CA 91602 Directions (818) 506-0999
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
If there where more stars, he deserves all! My mom was with her knee shattered by arthritis and osteoporosis (perhaps due to her age) for more than 8 years and the last 3 years it was impossible for her to walk... then Dr. Jeffrey Korchek , Orthopedic Surgeon from North Hollywood CA treated her with injections and new treatments available did not work so 6/7/2022 he performed a knee replacement... a perfect job. A month after the surgery she is walking like she hasn't done in years and incredibly. she is recovering very well. On today's follow-up visit, he told my mother "my greatest satisfaction is to see people happy because what caused them pain and discouragement no longer exists (in this case her shattered knee) and no matter the age, people have the right to be happy and live every day happily, and if I can contribute by doing my job well, that is my satisfaction." After God and His mercy, Dr. Korchek's excellent work has given my mother a new opportunity to fend for herself
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda Med Center
- UC-Irvine Med Ctr
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- UCLA
Dr. Korchek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korchek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korchek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korchek speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Korchek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korchek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korchek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korchek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.