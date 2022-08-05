Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Korchek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in N Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Korchek works at Buena Vista Orthopedics in N Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.