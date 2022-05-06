See All Spine Surgeons in Carmel, IN
Orthopedic Spine Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Konopka, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from Indiana University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Columbus Regional Hospital, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville, Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and Schneck Medical Center.

Dr. Konopka works at VITTO MD in Carmel, IN with other offices in Columbus, IN, Bloomington, IN and Greenwood, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Spine Group
    13225 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 228-7000
  2. 2
    Indiana Spine Group - Columbus
    2326 18th St Ste 130, Columbus, IN 47201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 893-1960
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Indiana Spine Group - Bloomington
    541 S Landmark Ave, Bloomington, IN 47403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 428-5043
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Indiana Spine Group - Greenwood
    747 E County Line Rd Ste L, Greenwood, IN 46143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 893-1960
  5. 5
    Indiana Spine Hospital
    13219 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 795-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • Columbus Regional Hospital
  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Franciscan Health Mooresville
  • Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
  • Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
  • Schneck Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Scoliosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Scoliosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 06, 2022
    Dr Konopka performed the L3-4-5 extensive back surgery on my wife on 03/22/2022 for almost 6 hours. She is pain free, walking without assistance and move around by herself. It is all due to the magical and wonderful work Dr. Konopka performed, it change her life completely. Dr. Konopka is the best neurosurgeon in the world is my opinion. Thank you all for Dr. Team at Indiana Spine Group! Ryan & Jean Hou (Columubs Indiana)
    Ryan Hou — May 06, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Konopka, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336566454
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Univeristy
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Konopka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konopka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Konopka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Konopka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Konopka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konopka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konopka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konopka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

