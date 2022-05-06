Dr. Jeffrey Konopka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konopka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Konopka, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Konopka, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from Indiana University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Columbus Regional Hospital, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville, Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and Schneck Medical Center.
Dr. Konopka works at
Locations
-
1
Indiana Spine Group13225 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 228-7000
-
2
Indiana Spine Group - Columbus2326 18th St Ste 130, Columbus, IN 47201 Directions (317) 893-1960Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Indiana Spine Group - Bloomington541 S Landmark Ave, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (317) 428-5043Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Indiana Spine Group - Greenwood747 E County Line Rd Ste L, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 893-1960
-
5
Indiana Spine Hospital13219 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 795-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Columbus Regional Hospital
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- Schneck Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Konopka?
Dr Konopka performed the L3-4-5 extensive back surgery on my wife on 03/22/2022 for almost 6 hours. She is pain free, walking without assistance and move around by herself. It is all due to the magical and wonderful work Dr. Konopka performed, it change her life completely. Dr. Konopka is the best neurosurgeon in the world is my opinion. Thank you all for Dr. Team at Indiana Spine Group! Ryan & Jean Hou (Columubs Indiana)
About Dr. Jeffrey Konopka, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English
- 1336566454
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Univeristy
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Konopka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Konopka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Konopka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Konopka works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Konopka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konopka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konopka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konopka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.