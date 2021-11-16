Dr. Jeffrey Koempel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koempel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Koempel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Koempel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Koempel works at
Locations
Childrens Hospital of Los Angele4650 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 361-2145Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We had been struggling to find a good doctor for my daughter for 4 years. When we found him and we were able to make an appointment with him we were super happy. We visited him in his Valencia office , staffs are super nice, hard working and very organized, I can not imagine taking my daughter to another doctor other than him and I accept every word that comes out of his mouth with all my heart and soul. thank you Doctor for all your efforts. God bless you.
About Dr. Jeffrey Koempel, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1811099633
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koempel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koempel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koempel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koempel works at
Dr. Koempel has seen patients for Otitis Media, Sleep Apnea and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koempel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Koempel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koempel.
