Dr. Jeffrey Knobel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Frank & Knobel Ptr.1636 E 14th St Ste 105, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 336-1800
- 2 5690 STATE ROUTE 42, Fallsburg, NY 12733 Directions (718) 336-1800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been told by three Podiatrists that they could not help me (heel spurs). I went to Dr. Knobel eight weeks ago. He diagnosed the problem, ordered orthotics. I have been wearing them for two weeks and the pain is 80% better. He is professional, compassionate and honest (he put them through my insurance even though I was willing to pay cash at the visit). He is amazing and a great physician. He has made my life 100% better. If you have pain GO TO THIS GREAT DOCTOR
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Knobel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knobel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knobel has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Plantar Fasciitis and Sever's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knobel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Knobel speaks Hebrew.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Knobel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knobel.
