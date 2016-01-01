See All Dermatologists in Newtown, CT
Dr. Jeffrey Knispel, MD

Dermatology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Knispel, MD is a dermatologist in Newtown, CT. Dr. Knispel completed a residency at U Chicago. He currently practices at Dermatology Associates of Western Connecticut, P.C.- Beth A. Buscher, MD and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Western Connecticut, P.C.- Beth A. Buscher, MD
    170 Mount Pleasant Rd Fl 2, Newtown, CT 06470 (203) 792-4151

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Warts
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Rash
Warts
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer

Rash
Warts
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acne Surgery
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Excision
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Jock Itch
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pilonidal Cyst
Plantar Wart
Skin Tag Removal
Tinea Versicolor
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Jeffrey Knispel, MD

  Dermatology
  27 years of experience
  English, Portuguese
  Male
  1710983036
Education & Certifications

  U Chicago
  Mount Sinai Hospital
  Mt Sinai School of Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
  Danbury Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Dr. Jeffrey Knispel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Knispel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Knispel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Knispel has seen patients for Rash, Warts, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Knispel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

