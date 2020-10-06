Dr. Jeffrey Knabe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Knabe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Knabe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX.
Dr. Knabe works at
Locations
-
1
Seton Family of Doctors At University Oaks201 University Oaks Ste 1260, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (512) 324-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Williamson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Superior HealthPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knabe?
Very professional and very caring. Talked to me and explained what was going on with my thumb joint, and even took the time to show me my x-rays. He went through all of my options and actually LISTENED to me as well. Awesome!
About Dr. Jeffrey Knabe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1750674446
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knabe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knabe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knabe works at
Dr. Knabe has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knabe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Knabe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knabe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knabe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knabe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.