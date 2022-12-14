Dr. Kluger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Kluger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Kluger, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Kluger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Jefferson St Ste 701, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-1506
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Simsbury Rd Ste 201, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 696-4460
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Hazard Ave Ste 205, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 246-2071
-
4
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group704 Hebron Ave Ste 103, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 246-2071Wednesday7:30am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kluger?
Incredibly smart. Very aware of life & practicality. I would recommend Dr Kluger in a "Heart-Beat"!!!!!
About Dr. Jeffrey Kluger, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 51 years of experience
- English, French
- 1962420570
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK HOSPITAL
- NY Hosp - Cornell U Med Ctr
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kluger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kluger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kluger works at
Dr. Kluger has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kluger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kluger speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kluger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kluger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kluger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kluger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.