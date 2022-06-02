Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kliman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Altos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Kliman works at Jeffrey Kliman MD in Los Altos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.