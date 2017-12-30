Dr. Jeffrey Kleinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Kleinberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Kleinberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Baptist Children's Hospital and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Dr. Kleinberg works at
Locations
-
1
Pompano4701 N Federal Hwy Ste 370, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 Directions (954) 575-3646Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Children's Hospital
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kleinberg?
Dr. Kleinberg is a very nice and funny doctor. He seems knowledgeable as we were only there for a healthy check up. My son really liked him when we saw him for the first time. We will go back to him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Kleinberg, MD
- Pediatrics
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639424617
Education & Certifications
- Miami Children's Hospital
- Miami Children's Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- University Of Maryland
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleinberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleinberg works at
Dr. Kleinberg speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.