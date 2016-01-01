Dr. Jeffrey Klein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Klein, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Klein, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Berkley, MI. They graduated from William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine Post and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
Family Foot Care Center PC1695 12 Mile Rd Ste 220, Berkley, MI 48072 Directions (248) 808-6012Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Foot Fitness Center20176 Livernois Ave # 100, Detroit, MI 48221 Directions (313) 864-7385
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Klein, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1386688406
Education & Certifications
- Harrison Community Hospital
- Perceptorship, Matthew Borovoy, DPM., F.A.C.F.S
- William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine Post
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
