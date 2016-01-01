Dr. Jeffrey Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Klein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Klein, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Saint John's Riverside Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
Westchester311 North St Ste 310, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Klein, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 27 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- Male
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein speaks Mandarin.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
