Dr. Jeffrey Klein, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Klein, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Saint John's Riverside Hospital and White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Klein works at Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Westchester
    311 North St Ste 310, White Plains, NY 10605

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Egg Freezing
Endometriosis
Female Infertility
Egg Freezing
Endometriosis
Female Infertility

Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Klein, MD

    Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    27 years of experience
    English, Mandarin
    Male
    1336151950
    Education & Certifications

    COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Saint John's Riverside Hospital
    • White Plains Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klein works at Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York in White Plains, NY. View the full address on Dr. Klein’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
