Dr. Jeffrey Klein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Klein works at Jeffrey D Klein MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

