Dr. Jeffrey Kleiman, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Kleiman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Institute for Orthopaedic Sx & Sports Medicine8350 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 482-5399
Florida Neurology Group10201 Arcos Ave Ste 206, Estero, FL 33928 Directions (239) 992-3117
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very professional and well trained in his area of expertise. I was very satisfied with the medical care provided.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1093729592
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Kleiman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
