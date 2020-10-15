Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kleeman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Kleeman works at Jeffrey A Kleeman MD in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

