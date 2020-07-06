Dr. Jeffrey Kirk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Kirk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Kirk, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean / Netherlands Antilles and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center.
Locations
Capital Regional Vascular Surgery2626 Care Dr Ste, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 399-2091
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kirk is very professional and highly interested in his patients. He is direct in his evaluation, and lets the patient talk about the issues, such that the patient gains a better understanding of the diagnosis. I highly recommend him. He is a commensurate professional in diagnosing structural issues with regard to the vascular system.
About Dr. Jeffrey Kirk, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1740449891
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners / Michigan State University
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine / Beth Israel Medical Center
- New York Medical College / Our Lady of Mercy
- American University of the Caribbean / Netherlands Antilles
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Kirk works at
