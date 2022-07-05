Dr. Jeffrey King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey King, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Johnson City, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.
Dr. King works at
Locations
-
1
Tier Ent. Associates PC15 Riverside Dr, Johnson City, NY 13790 Directions (607) 770-9050
-
2
Lourdes ENT161 Riverside Dr Ste 205, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 770-9050
-
3
United Health Services (uhs)33-57 Harrison St, Johnson City, NY 13790 Directions (607) 763-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. King?
Dr. King was not only kind and listens well, he was able to diagnose a rare condition that I had and refer me to a specialist in that area. Brilliant.
About Dr. Jeffrey King, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1992795116
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby-St Lukes Mc
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.