Overview

Dr. Jeffrey King, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Johnson City, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.



Dr. King works at Tier ENT Associates in Johnson City, NY with other offices in Binghamton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.