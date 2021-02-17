Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kim, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine|University Of Maryland.



Dr. Kim works at White Plains Orthodontics in White Plains, NY with other offices in Middletown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.