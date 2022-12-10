Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Kim, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Emerson, NJ.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Bergen Gastroenterology PC466 Old Hook Rd Ste 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 261-0821Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Chronic Asthma. Dr. Kim is one of the best doctors. Very caring and takes time to listen to his patient’s concerns.
About Dr. Jeffrey Kim, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1073648994
