Dr. Kezlarian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Kezlarian, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Kezlarian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Locations
Dudley Kezlarian Samarian Ladd3290 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 509, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 290-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Best experience with psychotherapist in my 30 years of seeking help. Always helpful, always listens, offers sincere spiritual/psycho-therapeutic guidance. Republican????? Who the F*** cares. . .I am a VERY liberal Democrat, and I intentionally provoke him because I love to hear his reasoned, intelligent, insightful responses to issues we totally disagree on. How does his political affiliation have anything to do with his caring, comforting, genuine concern for the well being of is patients. . .I credit this man for rescuing me from severe depression when others offered only time-worn 70's era self awareness cliches as therapy.
About Dr. Jeffrey Kezlarian, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1548351075
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kezlarian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kezlarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kezlarian works at
Dr. Kezlarian has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kezlarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kezlarian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kezlarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kezlarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kezlarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.