Dr. Jeffrey Keyser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keyser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Keyser, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Keyser, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Logan, UT. They completed their residency with Naval Reg Med Center
Dr. Keyser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Intermountain Budge Clinic1350 N 500 E, Logan, UT 84341 Directions (435) 255-6033Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cache Valley Hospital
- Logan Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keyser?
Love Dr. Keyser. The guy found my cancer in my parotid gland and removed it during same day surgery. I've been to him for checkups, nasal cauterization, allergies and other things. He's awesome. Everyone says he's rude: he's not. He's just a little short but he cares. Great doctor.
About Dr. Jeffrey Keyser, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1588674055
Education & Certifications
- Naval Reg Med Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keyser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keyser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keyser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keyser works at
Dr. Keyser has seen patients for Nosebleed, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keyser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Keyser. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keyser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keyser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keyser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.