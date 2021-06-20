Dr. Jeffrey Kessler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Kessler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Kessler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
Neurological Associates of Long Island1991 Marcus Ave Ste 110, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 466-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kessler listens to everything I say. He is very thorough with the physical exam. He answers all of my questions and explains a treatment plan. He is brilliant. I highly recommend Dr. Kessler. I have full trust in him and would send my loved ones to him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Kessler, MD
- Neurology
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York & Presbyterian Hospitals-Cornell Campus
- New York Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Wesleyan University
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kessler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kessler has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kessler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.