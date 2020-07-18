Dr. Jeffrey Kerr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Kerr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Kerr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Eagle Obgyn301 E Wendover Ave Ste 300, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 268-3360
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He explains in plain language what effects diabetes has on your health and how to combat it !!
About Dr. Jeffrey Kerr, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
