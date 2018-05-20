Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kern, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Kern works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.