Dr. Jeffrey Kern, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Kern, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Outstanding doctor and human being. He has treated my Daughter for about 10 years. I would highly recommend dr kern.
About Dr. Jeffrey Kern, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Cardiology
Dr. Kern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kern has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kern speaks Hebrew.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kern. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kern.
