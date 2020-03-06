Dr. Jeffrey Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Kennedy, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Kennedy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Kennedy works at
The Polyclinic Broadway1145 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 682-3447
The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 329-1760
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. J Kennedy is most excellent! 5 stars plus. Dr. JK's knowledge, patience, bedside manner in explaining everything, surgical technique for cataracts is totally awesome, I doubt could find any better. I frankly don't believe the person who left a negative review. Dr. Kennedy, and his staff, with various skills, coordination with 1st Hill Surgery Ctr is most excellent! Following me, my husband had awesome results with 2-eye cataract surgery. I continue to recommend Dr. JK to dear friends. thank you for the chance to leave this review. I am extremely happy with my new eyes. Bernice
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1144586587
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.