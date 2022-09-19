Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kellar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kellar works at Ozark Surgical Associates in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.