Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kegel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Willimantic, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Windham Hospital.



Dr. Kegel works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Willimantic, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.