Dr. Jeffrey Keenan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (331)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Dr. Jeffrey Keenan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University|Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. Keenan works at Southeastern Center for Fertility and Reproductive Surgery in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Southeastern Center for Fertility and Reproductive Surgery
    11126 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 777-0088
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkwest Medical Center
  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometritis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 331 ratings
    Patient Ratings (331)
    5 Star
    (302)
    4 Star
    (17)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 05, 2022
    Dr. Keenan is compassionate, intelligent and very relatable with his patients. I have never had such compassionate care with a provider.
    About Dr. Jeffrey Keenan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    39 years of experience
    • 39 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1043395122
    • 1043395122
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hutzel Hosp-Wayne State U|Hutzel Hospital Wayne State University
    Residency
    • Mercy Hosp-Pittsburgh, Flexible or Transitional Year|Vanderbilt University Mc
    Mercy Hospital
    • Mercy Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University|Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Keenan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keenan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keenan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keenan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keenan works at Southeastern Center for Fertility and Reproductive Surgery in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Keenan’s profile.

    331 patients have reviewed Dr. Keenan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keenan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keenan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keenan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

