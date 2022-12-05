Dr. Jeffrey Keenan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keenan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Keenan, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Keenan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University|Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Southeastern Center for Fertility and Reproductive Surgery11126 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 777-0088Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Keenan is compassionate, intelligent and very relatable with his patients. I have never had such compassionate care with a provider.
About Dr. Jeffrey Keenan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1043395122
Education & Certifications
- Hutzel Hosp-Wayne State U|Hutzel Hospital Wayne State University
- Mercy Hosp-Pittsburgh, Flexible or Transitional Year|Vanderbilt University Mc
- Mercy Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University|Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
