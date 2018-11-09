Dr. Jeffrey Kay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Kay, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Kay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Dr. Kay works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Glaucoma Specialists6599 N ORACLE RD, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 544-4393
-
2
Arizona Glaucoma Specialists6402 E Superstition Springs Blvd Ste 104, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 396-9339Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 11:30am
-
3
Arizona Glaucoma Specialists20940 N Tatum Blvd Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (480) 538-7075
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kay?
Dr. Kay is a very competent and caring doctor. Had two office calls, had to have laser surgery and I was very apprehensive and scared. It was a very quick procedure. I only have one eye and he was so very careful but professional and eased my anxiety very quickly. I recommend Dr. Kay and his staff to anyone that needs to have something done with glaucoma as you will get professional treatment and will not have to worry about the quality of treatment.
About Dr. Jeffrey Kay, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1073601274
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kay works at
Dr. Kay has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.