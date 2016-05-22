See All Urologists in Santa Ana, CA
Urology
47 years of experience
Dr. Jeffrey Kaufman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Kaufman works at Jeffrey E Kaufman, MD in Santa Ana, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA.

Locations

    Jeffrey Evan Kaufman, MD
    720 N Tustin Ave Ste 101, Santa Ana, CA 92705 (714) 972-2705
    Jeffrey Kaufman, M.D.
    16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 1009, Irvine, CA 92618 (714) 973-4600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Orange County Global Medical Center
  Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
  UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Diverticulum
Cancer
End-Stage Renal Disease
Bladder Diverticulum
Cancer
End-Stage Renal Disease

Bladder Diverticulum
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
End-Stage Renal Disease
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Kidney Disease
Penile Implants
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatic Abscess
Transurethral Laser Vaporization of Prostate
Urinary Disorders
Vesicoureteral Reflux
    Aetna
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 22, 2016
    Very informative, I was confident in him.
    Janet in Wrightwood, ca — May 22, 2016
    About Dr. Jeffrey Kaufman, MD

    Specialties
    Urology
    Years of Experience
    47 years of experience
    English
    1861495301
    Education & Certifications

    Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
    UC San Diego
    U Calif
    Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    U.C.L.A.
    Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

