Dr. Jeffrey Katz, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Katz, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
UGNJ West Orange, Northfield Ave741 Northfield Ave Ste 206, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 325-6100
Morristown office290 Madison Ave Ste 5, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 889-0049
Summit Medical Group - Urology (Livingston)315 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1070
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Urology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University - Jacobi Medical Center
- Grasslands Hospital/Westchester Medical Center
- Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
