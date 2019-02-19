Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Katz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Corona, CA. They completed their residency with Veterans Medical Center, Loma Linda



Dr. Katz works at Advanced Care Foot and Ankle in Corona, CA with other offices in Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.