Dr. Jeffrey Katz, DPM

Podiatry
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Katz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Corona, CA. They completed their residency with Veterans Medical Center, Loma Linda

Dr. Katz works at Advanced Care Foot and Ankle in Corona, CA with other offices in Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Care Foot and Ankle
    1881 California Ave Ste 102, Corona, CA 92881 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 735-8806
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:15pm
  2. 2
    Premier Foot & Ankle Group - Anaheim Location
    6200 E Canyon Rim Rd Ste 111E, Anaheim, CA 92807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 974-3338
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Corona Regional Medical Center
  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 19, 2019
    Dr Katz helped my teenage son by sending him for further testing for a rare medical condition. He did a thorough exam, had great bedside manner, compassion, and knowledge. His staff was very helpful with scheduling and insurance billing. We are forever greatful for his knowledge and expertise. Dr Katz is an angel in my son's life.
    CA — Feb 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Katz, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German, Navajo and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518923614
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Veterans Medical Center, Loma Linda
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Katz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katz speaks German, Navajo and Spanish.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

