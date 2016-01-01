Dr. Jeffrey Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Katz, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Katz, MD is a Neuroendovascular Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Neuroendovascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
NHPP Neurosciences at Bay Shore270 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 591-7470Wednesday12:00pm - 4:00pm
Jeffrey M. Katz, MD611 Northern Blvd # 150, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 325-7000Tuesday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
- Nyph Wcmc
- Nyph Weill Cornell Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
