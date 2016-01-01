Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Katz, MD is a Neuroendovascular Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Neuroendovascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at Greenpoint Medical Services in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.