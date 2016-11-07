Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kase, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Medina, OH. They completed their residency with Roanoke Memorial Hospital



Dr. Kase works at Summa Physicians Inc. - Family Medicine in Medina, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.