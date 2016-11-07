Dr. Jeffrey Kase, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Kase, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Kase, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Medina, OH. They completed their residency with Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Dr. Kase works at
Locations
Summa Physicians Inc. - Family Medicine3780 Medina Rd Ste 250, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 723-3256
- 2 970 E Washington St Ste 104, Medina, OH 44256 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Medina Hospital
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kase has been our family physician for 30 years. He is caring and compassionate with his patients. He spends the time needed per patient so occasionally you may have to wait to see him. He considers all treatment options and doesn't RX unless needed.
About Dr. Jeffrey Kase, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1144290297
Education & Certifications
- Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kase has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kase accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kase works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kase. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kase.
