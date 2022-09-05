Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Karr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Karr works at Karr Foot Kare in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.