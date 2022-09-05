Dr. Jeffrey Karr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Karr, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Karr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Karr Foot Kare PA5421 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 646-5960
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr.Karr is absolutely the best in his field. I was looking at major debridement surgery. And/Or a possible amputation, from calcaneal osteomyelitis. I went to him for a second opinion. Two minimal procedures later, and I'm back working and walking . He even pushed back against insurance when they thought one of the procedures wasn't necessary. Thank you Dr.Karr for restoring my foot and life.
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1013988658
- James a Haley Va Hosp
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Adelphi
Dr. Karr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
