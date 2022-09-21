See All Dermatologists in Chicago, IL
Dermatology
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Dr. Jeffrey Karaban, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.

Dr. Karaban works at Lincoln Park Dermatology Assocs in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jeffrey E Karaban MD & Associates
    2800 N Sheridan Rd Ste 210, Chicago, IL 60657 (773) 281-0046

  AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Ringworm
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Ringworm

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 21, 2022
    Always a pleasure visiting Dr. Karaban. He'a a good, kind man and one of the best dermatologists in Chicago - super attentive to detail. There is a reason his practice is booming for so many years and patients remain in his care for decades. He CARES and you feel it.
    Anthony DiFalco — Sep 21, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Karaban, MD

    Dermatology
    43 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1730272246
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Karaban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karaban is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Karaban has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karaban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Karaban works at Lincoln Park Dermatology Assocs in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Karaban's profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Karaban. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karaban.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karaban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karaban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

