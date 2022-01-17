Dr. Jeffrey Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Kaplan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Dr. Kaplan works at
Locations
-
1
College Park Family Care - Specialty Office10600 Mastin St, Overland Park, KS 66212 Directions (913) 382-6866Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaplan?
Dr. Kaplan is an excellent physician. He takes his time during our visits, always makes sure my questions are answered, and never makes me feel rushed. He has gone above and beyond expectations to make sure I am well cared for. In my opinion, you would be hard pressed to find a better doctor than Dr. Kaplan. The nurses and office staff are wonderful as well.
About Dr. Jeffrey Kaplan, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1730176041
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- University of Iowa College of Medicine, 1987-1988. Internship in Internal Medicine.
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.