Dr. Jeffrey Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Kaplan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Locations
Jeffrey Kaplan MD, Inc821 E Chapel St Ste 203, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 354-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I really like dr. Kaplan. He and hia assistant listen well, and are very straight forward and they don't sugar coat which is nice.
About Dr. Jeffrey Kaplan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366477028
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
