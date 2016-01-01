Overview

Dr. Jeff Kaplan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Kaplan works at Jeffrey Kaplan, M.D. in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Second-Degree Burns and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.