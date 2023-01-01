Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They completed their fellowship with Union Memorial Hospital



Dr. Kann works at Tri-State Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Seven Fields, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.