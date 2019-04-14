Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kaner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Kaner works at Gastro Health in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Duodenal Polypectomy, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.